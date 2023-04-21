80 killed, 30,000 displaced in renewed clashes in northern Somalia: WHO

Recurring clashes between security forces and clan leaders in Las Anod in northern Somalia have resulted in the killing of 80 people and displacement of 30,000 more, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

The WHO said in its latest update that between 154,000 and 203,000 people are estimated to have been displaced since December 2022 in the ongoing fighting, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The situation has escalated at a time when people in the Sool region are experiencing unprecedented water shortages due to the severe drought and facing an elevated risk of disease outbreaks," the UN health body warned.

According to the UN, since clashes erupted in the city of Las Anod in northern Somalia on February 6, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced within the country, and an estimated 100,000 have crossed the border into Ethiopia to escape violence.

The WHO, which has ramped up medical response in the area, said it has donated biomedical equipment to establish a triage corner in Kalabeydh and trained health staff on triage management.

It also said 24 community-based surveillance teams were deployed to carry out case detection, testing, case management, and referral of severe cases to the health facilities in the Hudun and Buhoodle districts.

Las Anod is in the Sool and Sanaag regions, which are claimed by both Somaliland and Puntland States.

The current fighting broke out after local clan elders issued a declaration stating that they are no longer part of Somaliland and that the Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn regions are now governed by the government of Somalia.

Both sides are reportedly using heavy artillery and machine guns, causing serious damage, including to health facilities in the area.

--IANS

ksk/