close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

With $100 bn in 2022, India biggest recipient of money from overseas

Highly-skilled Indian migrants from the US, UK and Australia were sending more money home, helped by job support programs during Covid-19 restrictions

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 12:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Aisha S Gani
The flow of money across borders is quickly growing, often changing and impossible to fully track.

The best guess comes from the World Bank, which estimates that about $630 billion was sent in remittances to low- and middle-income nations in 2022, roughly equaling foreign direct investment in those countries. The sum represents a rise of almost 5%, with economies rebounding from Covid-19 and overseas workers — along with a rising number of refugees — sending more money home. 
In recent years, digital payment channels have helped to make certain global money flows more visible. TerraPay, a London-based mobile payments provider, runs infrastructure for partners including MoneyGram, Western Union, and Visa, and covers thousands of corridors across more than 200 countries.

chart

Also Read

What's behind the fall in India's FDI inflows?

GDP growth may have beaten MPC's estimate of 6.3% in Q2: Economists

Robust activity in services sector holds up 6.3% GDP growth in Q2

TMS Ep311: India's FDI Inflows, Second-hand Car, Auto Stocks, India Stack

Resilient growth outlook seen bringing FPI flows back to India

Your service to nation been truly commendable: Prez Murmu to bureaucrats

Indian Army holds Iftar party at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Ramzan

Export, demand slowdown may hurt Schaeffler India's near-term prospects

Pune Police books Sanjay Raut's business partner Sujit Patkar for fraud

Snowfall triggers landslide on Badrinath national highway, blocks road


The company’s numbers suggest India is the biggest recipient of money from overseas. As the chart shows, money is flowing from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and the US. This echoes World Bank estimates, as well as UN data, which shows 18 million Indians living outside their country of birth — the biggest diaspora in the world.  
In 2022, India hit a record $100 billion in remittances, marking a 12% rise year on year. This is partly due to trends around the pandemic. Across the Gulf region where many Indians have moved, vaccinations and the resumption of travel meant migrants could go back to work. The benefits of higher oil prices also helped overseas workers send more money to their families. 

Highly-skilled Indian migrants from the US, UK and Australia were also sending more money home, helped by job support programs during Covid-19 restrictions. Indian migrants may have also taken advantage of the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar, according to the World Bank.
The Philippines is also one of the ten biggest receivers of overseas cash in TerraPay’s data. This is a feature of a large number of expats living in the US, census data shows, as well as the popularity of digital banking. In 2019 more than 70% of the population in the Philippines did not have bank accounts, allowing mobile wallets to rapidly become the preferred payment method.

“Financial inclusion is bringing more people into the banking fold. And that’s why these numbers are going up. Our competition really is cash,” said Ambar Sur, chief executive officer of TerraPay.
The worldwide growth in digital payments has also increased competition among remittance services. The shift has “facilitated cheaper and more efficient international remittance payments for foreign workers to send money home,” according to World Bank senior economist Leora Klapper. “For example, workers can send money from their mobile banking outside of traditional banking hours and from their home, without traveling to a bank or money transfer service.” This has consequences for low-income families’ ability to pay for basic needs like access to food, basic medical care, education, and housing, she added.

TerraPay suspended payments through Russia in 2022 and is relatively new to Latin America and China, so these areas are likely underrepresented in this data.
Topics : Coronavirus Remittances India World Bank

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon