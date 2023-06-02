close

86% rural households provided with tap water connections: Mizoram Dy CM

The deputy chief minister said 2,013 of 2,168 schools and 1,526 of 1,583 Anganwadi centres have received tap water connections

Press Trust of India Aizawl
Jal Jeevan Mission

Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia on Friday claimed that 86 per cent of rural households in the northeastern state have been provided with tap water connections under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission.

He said that 1.14 lakh of 1.33 lakh rural households in the state have been benefitted.

The deputy chief minister said 2,013 of 2,168 schools and 1,526 of 1,583 Anganwadi centres have received tap water connections.

He said the state government has set a target to provide tap water connection to 22,485 rural households this year.

Of this, 4,318 households have been covered so far, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : water supply Mizoram Water Level

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

