close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Efforts to increase better veterinary services to minimise losses: Rupala

While chairing the meeting, Rupala said India has a vast resource of livestock and poultry, which play a vital role in improving the socio-economic conditions of rural masses

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Parshottam Rupala

Parshottam Rupala

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Efforts to increase the availability and accessibility of better veterinary health services have to be made to minimise economic losses due to animal diseases, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said on Friday.

The Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying chaired the inter-session meeting of the Consultative Committee attached to his Ministry here.

Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan and L Murugan, and members of the committee also attended the meeting.

The committee deliberated on various aspects of "strengthening of veterinary services through mobile units and implementation of vaccination programme in the country".

While chairing the meeting, Rupala said India has a vast resource of livestock and poultry, which play a vital role in improving the socio-economic conditions of rural masses.

Therefore, the department has to make deliberate efforts to increase the availability and accessibility of better veterinary health services to minimise economic losses due to animal diseases, he said.

Also Read

Discoms' aggregate technical & commercial losses down to 17% in FY22

Economic development not enough to end rabies, affected by poverty: Study

Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey

Himachal Pradesh launches project Sanjeevani to empower dairy farmers

Cow urine unfit for humans, contains harmful bacteria, says research body

Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

Centre announces new guidelines for granting deemed university status

Real estate fraud case: Emaar officials appear before Delhi Police's EOW

Teachers' recruitment case: Custody of Kuntal Ghosh extended by 14 days

At least 50 dead, 350 injured as trains derail in Odisha; rescue ops on

The Members of Parliament, who attended the meeting, appreciated the efforts being taken by the department, especially for the mobile veterinary units (MVUs) with 100 per cent central assistance and uniform toll-free number 1962, and also made various suggestions to improve the present veterinary services.

The minister assured the committee that the department will ensure to take appropriate action on the valuable suggestions given by the members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NEET veterinary doctors Animal husbandry Dairy farming

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon