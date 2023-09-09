Confirmation

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

G20 Summit in New Delhi: With 2023 having been declared the "International Year of Millets", lunch will unsurprisingly be millet-heavy

G20

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 3:05 PM IST
With Session 1 of the G20 summit concluded, world leaders are soon expected to proceed to the Bharat Mandapam dining hall for lunch. A special menu has been curated for the high-profile lunch where leaders will be served an all-vegetarian fare that showcases India's culinary talent and wealth of ingredients.

With 2023 being declared the "International Year of Millets", lunch will unsurprisingly be millet-heavy.

According to a Times of India (ToI) report, ITC Hotels is catering for the two-day summit which has seen leading political dignitaries and world leaders gathering in the national capital. Among the world leaders now in India are US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

They will all be treated to an elaborate, all-vegetarian menu on Day 1 of the G20 summit. The dishes served will include kurkuri bhindi, tandoori aloo, zafrani gucchi pulao and paneer tilwala, ToI report said.

While ITC Hotels has refused to provide the lunch or dinner menu, a source told the publication, "Lunch, snacks, dinner, and beverages will be served at Bharat Mandapam. ITC has put together its renowned chefs, culinary experts and those behind its well-researched food brands to draw up a menu that reflects the summit theme – Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is a family)."

Earlier in the day, delegates arrived at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, after breakfast at their respective hotels. As many as 19 luxury hotels in central Delhi and Aerocity are hosting the leaders and their teams during the two-day summit.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu will host a special dinner tonight for G20 leaders.

The president has invited all cabinet and state ministers and secretaries to the Government of India apart from the chief ministers of the states. The dinner will be held at the multi-function hall of India Trade Promotion Organisation complex at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 3:05 PM IST

