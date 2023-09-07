G20 Summit 2023: This is what leaders would be served during the 2-day stay

The G20 Summit is taking place in New Delhi from September 9 to 10. The national capital is decking up to host dignitaries and leaders, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, among others.

Apart from the security arrangements and cultural programmes, a particular focus has also been put on food.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the world leaders attending the G20 summit will get a taste of lip-smacking Indian street food, including flavourful delicacies from Chandni Chowk, as well as innovative dishes made from millets.

Here's a glimpse at the preparations being made for G20 delegates.

Millets magic awaits G20 delegates

With over 120 chefs working at the Taj Hotel alone, a menu of nearly 500 items is being arranged. The premier hotel has also created a unique cuisine that uses millet in a variety of dishes.

"We are presenting both Indian and foreign components in food to the foreign delegation. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi told us to keep a focus on millets, we are including millets as an ingredient in many cuisines," said Chef Surendra Negi.

"We have kept both Indian and Western desserts," Negi added.

Meanwhile, another chef at the hotel told news agency ANI, "An arrangement for 'thaalis' has also been made for the guests who promote Indian cuisine and food.

"Some items on the menu are also kept in mind for the international year of millets," he said, adding, "We even have desserts made of millets like ragi laddoos and barley kheer."

To celebrate the culture and artistic talent of local artisans, the Taj Hotel will greet all world leaders with an 'Ikta' stole and 'Aarti.'

A Maharaja Giant Dining table will also be set up for all G20 guests, who will be served an Indian Thali, Continental, and Sweet Dish.

The Taj Hotel's buffet will also offer gud aur amarnath ke ladoo, mango truffle, kaju pista roll, ragi badam pinni, ragi paniyaram, kakum mathri, nigella cannoli, bajri ki kheer, lamb chops, goat cheese ravioli, bhapa doi, kaju matar makhana, and avacado salad, News 18 reported.

Special millets thali, daal baati, litthi chokha, and more

As the year 2023 is designated as Millets Year in India, a special 'Millets Thali' has been created for all of the leaders and foreign delegates, including US President Joe Biden.

"The millet thali will be made without the use of wheat and rice. Five types of millet will be used to make lentils. The thali also includes sweets made from millet. Ragi [Nachni] Barfi is being prepared from it, which looks just as soft as Mawa ki Barfi," Gagandeep, chief chef of Rosette Fight Star Hotel, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Chef Arun Sundararaj, director of culinary operations Taj Mahal, New Delhi, told the Indian Express, "The value of millets was known by us [Indians] long ago; now we want to introduce the same to the delegates. It's full of nutrition and can be used in diverse ways. We'll use many varieties, like jowar, ragi, foxtail, and sorghum. We'll add some panache to bajra, too. It will have a Rajasthani touch with garlic flavours, and we'll sprinkle some saag [leafy greens] on top to bring two different flavours together."

A JW Marriott representative stated that its restaurants will include a millet bar with salads, dates, nuts, and fruits. The hotel will also serve delicacies with a local taste, such as Old Delhi's curries and chaats, as well as cuisines that highlight the diversity of Indian and foreign cuisines, according to the Indian Express.

In addition to the Millets Thali, foreign guests will be served specialties from several states. Bihar's litti-chokha, Rajasthan's dal baati churma, Punjabi tadka, South India's masala dosa, uttapam, and idli, Bengali rasgulla, jalebi, and many other unique meals and desserts are on the menu.

Foreign guests will also taste puchka, dahi bhalla, samosas, and spicy chaat among the desi street food.