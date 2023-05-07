close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

Curfew was relaxed on Sunday in parts of Manipur which saw ethnic rioting over the last few days

Press Trust of India New Delhi
flights, airlines, aircraft, passengers, flying, air travel

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid unrest in parts of Manipur, Airports Authority of India (AAI) has taken various measures to help air passengers while airlines have waived rescheduling and cancellation charges for flights to and from the capital city of Imphal.

Curfew was relaxed on Sunday in parts of Manipur which saw ethnic rioting over the last few days.

According to a civil aviation ministry official, the AAI is coordinating with the state government for transportation of stranded passengers from the airport to the city under escort and a help desk has also been set up with effect from May 4.

The help desk counter is provided with AAI LAN internet facility to print tickets as internet services are unavailable in the state, as per the official.

A total of 10,531 passengers at Imphal airport and the total flight movements handled was 108 till May 6, including 50 defence movements and 6 additional flights, the official added.

Air India and IndiGo have waived fee for rescheduling/cancellation for all their flights to and from Imphal from May 4 to 7.

Also Read

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Imphal peaceful but tense; gunfights between militants, security forces

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Northeastern Railway cancels all Manipur-bound trains following violence

Bengal likely to get rain on Monday; no imminent threat of cyclone Mocha

Army drones, helicopters on watch in Manipur, 23,000 people moved to camps

J-K: Apni Party's Bukhari pays tribute, says increase in terror activity

BSF vehicle plunges into gorge in J-K's Poonch, one killed, six injured

The Kerala Story row: The mise-en-scene of propaganda meets probity

In a release on Sunday, Air India said it operated special flights to and from Imphal May 6 and 7. IndiGo, on Saturday, said it operated two special flights from Imphal to Kolkata.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Airport Authority of India Imphal Manipur Air passenger

First Published: May 07 2023 | 11:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Centre plans to tweak allocation of FAME funds for electric buses

Electric bus
4 min read

Karnataka polls: Who will take Rahul Gandhi's guarantee, asks Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun
3 min read

Pakistan govt reassures China on security as terror attacks increase

Photo: Wikipedia
2 min read

Delhi records 119 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; positivity rate at 5.5%

Coronavirus
2 min read

IMF team flags risks to Bangladesh economy as reserves fall further

Bangladesh
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Several injured in blast at restaurant near Golden Temple in Punjab

Golden Temple
1 min read

LIVE: Security tightened in Delhi ahead of farmer's march to Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers, protesting wrestlers
3 min read

President delivers speech in darkness, BJP seeks Odisha CM's apology

Murmu, Droupadi Murmu
2 min read

Top headlines: Warren Buffet faults US govt, Vedanta repays $800 mn & more

Warren Buffett
2 min read

Maintain harmony, dispel fear, insecurity: Manipur Guv appeals to people

Manipur violence
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon