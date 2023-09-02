Aditya-L1 mission: PSLV carrying India's first spacecraft to Sun lifts off

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun

LIVE: India, US walking together in fight against terrorism, says PM

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Alcaraz live match time, streaming in India

Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK Playing 11 live match time, streaming, telecast

PM Modi congratulates Tharman on his election as Singapore president

'Very important day': Astronomers on Aditya-L1, maiden solar mission

WB blast: Supply chain kingpin arrested, sent to police custody till Sep 8

Surya Namaskar performed at Doon Yoga Peeth for success of Aditya-L1