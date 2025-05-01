Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 11:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Advertising important for the world economy, says WPP CEO Mark Read

Advertising important for the world economy, says WPP CEO Mark Read

"Globally, advertising is a trillion dollar industry and advertising has long been part of successive technology revolutions," he said in a keynote session at WAVES

WPP CEO Mark Read
Premium

He added that with all this, the contribution of advertising to the economy goes beyond its direct contribution to growth and that its total impact is more than that.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mark Read, chief executive officer (CEO), WPP Plc, which is among the largest advertising companies in the world, said that advertising is an important contributor to the world economy and that it is undergoing a fifth industrial revolution.
 
“Globally, advertising is a trillion dollar industry and advertising has long been part of successive technology revolutions,” he said in a keynote session at WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit).
 
The global advertising giant has several agencies in India such as Essence Mediacom, Ogilvy, and GroupM. He added that the company is committed to four areas of development in India. 
 
“Driving
Topics : advertising WPP advertisements

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon