Advertising important for the world economy, says WPP CEO Mark Read

Mark Read, chief executive officer (CEO), WPP Plc, which is among the largest advertising companies in the world, said that advertising is an important contributor to the world economy and that it is undergoing a fifth industrial revolution.

“Globally, advertising is a trillion dollar industry and advertising has long been part of successive technology revolutions,” he said in a keynote session at WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit).

The global advertising giant has several agencies in India such as Essence Mediacom, Ogilvy, and GroupM. He added that the company is committed to four areas of development in India.

“Driving