Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / AERB grants operational license to two home-built 700 MW PHWRS in Gujarat

AERB grants operational license to two home-built 700 MW PHWRS in Gujarat

The KAPS-3 reactor was commissioned at full power in August 2023, while the KAPS-4 unit followed the same month a year later

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor

Representative Image: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) received the License for Operation for KAPS 3&4 from the AERB for a period of five years on July 3. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's nuclear regulator AERB has granted operation license for two indigenously developed 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) in Gujarat.

The KAPS-3 reactor was commissioned at full power in August 2023, while the KAPS-4 unit followed the same month a year later.

"The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has concluded the Design and Commissioning Safety Reviews and issued the License for Operation of Units 3 and 4 of KAPS-3&4, the country's first 700 MWe indigenous Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs)," a statement from the regulator said.

Since the 700 MW reactor was the first of its kind, the licensing process involved rigorous multi-tiered safety reviews and assessment of the reactor design, covering the entire life cycle in multiple stages from siting, construction to commissioning at full-power.

 

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) received the License for Operation for KAPS 3&4 from the AERB for a period of five years on July 3.

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

A lover's relationship: Kejriwal alleges secret nexus between Cong and BJP

Full-scale mock drill simulates aircraft fire at Jamnagar airport

Full-scale mock drill simulates aircraft fire at Jamnagar airport

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Kejriwal to launch 'Gujarat Jodo' campaign during three-day state visit

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Bypoll wins were semifinals for 2027 polls in Punjab, Gujarat: Kejriwal

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids in Gujarat, Maharashtra in cyber fraud probe over ₹100 cr scam

The issuance of the license is a shot in the arm for NPCIL, which is spearheading building 10 PHWRs of 700 MWe each in fleet mode.

India has 15 PHWRs of 220 MWe and two of 540 MWe capacity operational at various sites across the country.

The 540 MWe PHWR design was upgraded to 700 MWe and the first pair of such reactors are operational at Kakrapar. A similar 700 MW reactor at Rawatbhata in Rajasthan began commercial operations in March this year.

Besides AERB, several reactor safety experts from the Technical Support Organisations made significant contributions towards review of the Design and Commissioning results, which spanned almost 15 years.

As a part of Phase-C Commissioning, KAPS-3 received permission for full power operation in August 2023, followed by KAPS-4 in August 2024.

After further review of plant performance close to rated power, AERB has now granted the License for Operation to NPCIL for a period of five years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Students, Student, School Students, Exam, Board Exam

Punjab govt to impart business, marketing skills to Class 11 & 12 students

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rains

Delhi under yellow alert as IMD warns of heavy rain in several states

Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama turns 90, urges compassion and peace in birthday message

Argentina lithium mines, lithium battery

'Argentina's lithium reserves of great interest to India', says MEA

Landslide, Shimla Landslide

Search on for missing as toll rises to 75 in Himachal after monsoon havoc

Topics : Gujarat Nuclear reactors nuclear reactor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon