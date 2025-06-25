Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Bypoll wins were semifinals for 2027 polls in Punjab, Gujarat: Kejriwal

Kejriwal was speaking at an event to celebrate the party's twin victories in assembly bypolls held in Visavadar in Gujarat and Ludhiana West in Punjab

The AAP chief said the Congress top leadership is hand in glove with BJP. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday termed the Aam Aadmi Party's victories in the Punjab and Gujarat bypolls as a "semifinal" for the 2027 assembly elections, asserting that the party is on track to form the next governments in both states.

Kejriwal was speaking at an event to celebrate the party's twin victories in assembly bypolls held in Visavadar in Gujarat and Ludhiana West in Punjab.

"The bypolls in Gujarat and Punjab were a semifinal and in 2027 assembly polls, we will cross 100 seats in Punjab and form the government," he said.

Kejriwal congratulated Gopal Italia, who won in Gujarat and Sanjeev Arora who emerged victorious from Ludhiana West, and thanked the people for ensuring party's win.

 

"We have been in power in Punjab for the last three years. Leave anti-incumbency, there is pro-incumbency there. We had won 92 seats in 2022 assembly polls and it looks like we will cross 100 seats in 2027," he added.

The AAP chief said the Congress top leadership is hand in glove with BJP.

"AAP is fighting against the system. We have come to give clean politics to people. People are fed up of BJP in Gujarat. They did not have an option earlier. Congress is not an option. They see an option in AAP and have hope from the party," he said.

"We will form the government in Gujarat in 2027," Kejriwal said.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat Punjab

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

