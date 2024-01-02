After floods, tourists have started turning towards Himachal once again: CM

Sensex (    %)
                        
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

On the increasing footfall of tourists in Himachal Pradesh during the ongoing Shimla Winter Carnival, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said it was encouraging that tourists were once again flocking to the state after the floods last year.
CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said, "The government made all possible efforts. I am happy that the Shimla Winter Carnival has started which will continue to till January 4. Tomorrow (Tuesday), the Manali Winter Carnival will also begin. After the disaster (floods), tourists have started turning towards Himachal once again."
CM Sukhu thanked all the tourists coming to the state.
"I want to thank all the tourists for coming here. After the disaster, Himachal Pradesh is moving on the path of increasing tourism in the state. All the tourist spots and hotels are full." Sukhu told ANI.
Earlier, the CM inaugurated the week-long Winter Carnival on December 25.
"We want tourism to increase and to promote tourism, 'Winter Carnival' is being organised here and it will be organised every year. From December 20 to January 5, all eateries, dhabas and restaurants will remain open 24 hours a day," CM Sukhu told ANI.
The Chief Minister also visited the Winter Carnival at the Ridge and enjoyed the cultural programme.
On the occasion, he said that the government was promoting tourism activities in the state in a big way and had organised the Winter Carnival in Shimla for the first time. He wished the people a Happy New Year and said that the clean environment, lush green valleys and dense forests of the state attract tourists from far and wide.
He also thanked the people for their invaluable support during the recent natural calamity the state had faced and said that with the collaborative efforts of the people and the state government, Himachal was now ready to welcome the tourists.

A large number of tourists thronged Kullu-Manali to ring in the New Year. The tourists danced with the locals and had a lot of fun to the beat of drums on the Mall Road in Manali.

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

