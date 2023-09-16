close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

Grateful to Priyanka for writing to PM for calamity-hit Himachal: CM Sukhu

He thanked her for her appeal to the prime minister to declare the destruction caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh a "national disaster", just like the Kedarnath tragedy of 2013

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Press Trust of India Shimla
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 4:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said he was grateful to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for strongly advocating for the calamity-hit state in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He thanked her for her appeal to the prime minister to declare the destruction caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh a "national disaster", just like the Kedarnath tragedy of 2013.
Close on the heel of her two-day visit to flood and landslide-hit areas of Mandi, Kullu and Shimla districts, Gandhi sent a letter to the prime minister on Friday, detailing the destruction suffered by the hill state during the ongoing monsoon.
The Congress leader, in her letter, also sought financial assistance for providing relief to the victims and their families as well as for rebuilding the state.
"I was pained to see the plight of affected people during my visit to rain-affected areas," Gandhi said in her letter," she wrote to Modi.
She added that the state is facing an unprecedented crisis and "this disaster should be declared a national disaster like the Kedarnath tragedy of 2013 and financial assistance should be provided to the victims and the state so that the brothers and sisters of Himachal get relief and the state can be properly rebuilt".

Also Read

'One State-One Portal' to bring all ULB services under one canopy: CM Sukhu

Himachal CM requests PM to declare rain-caused havoc as national disaster

Himachal govt sets up disaster fund for people affected by monsoon fury

1,000 Lok Mitra Kendra to be opened in Himachal to provide internet: CM

Cong to raise issue of special relief package for Himachal: Priyanka Gandhi

Singer Kanika Kapoor, healthcare heroes win Asian Achievers Awards in UK

Maha CM announces Rs 45,000 cr package for development of Marathwada

Ahead of PM Modi's 73rd birthday, Yoga programs to be held in Gujarat

Defence minister clears setting up of 23 Sainik Schools in partnership mode

Kerala govt working to identify area, patient zero of Nipah virus outbreak

During this tragedy, when the people of Himachal Pradesh are looking for help, the reduction in import duty on foreign apples by the Centre will be a double economic blow to the apple farmers and orchardists of the state, she said.
"In my understanding, farmers should not be dealt such a blow in this difficult time, rather if the farmers of Himachal get some kind of financial help from the central government, they will get relief," Gandhi added in her letter to Modi.
According to a statement issued here on Saturday, the state suffered losses of around Rs 12,000 crore. Unprecedented rains, triggering flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides in Himachal Pradesh damaged around 13,000 houses, disrupted movement on national highways and roads and caused extensive damage to public and private property.
The chief minister said this worst-ever catastrophe led to huge loss of human lives besides major losses to farmers due to inundation of huge patches of agricultural land in the state.
Reiterating Gandhi's appeal, Sukhu urged that the Union Government took cognisance of the losses suffered by the Himachal Pradesh and soon declare the calamity as a 'national disaster' so that affected people could be helped and adequately compensated.
Since the onset of monsoon on June 24 in the hill state till September 15, 432 persons have lost their lives -- 273 in rain-related incidents and 159 in road accidents, the emergency operation centre said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Himachal Pradesh Congress

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon