close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

After plaque row, Visva Bharati says it was a temporary structure

When contacted, Visva Bharati spokesperson Mahua Bandyopadhyay said, "It was a purely temporary structure raised to demarcate the heritage site..."

visva bharati university | Photo: Wikimedia

visva bharati university | Photo: Wikimedia

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Visva Bharati University on Wednesday said the plaque, which triggered a row to mark the UNESCO heritage status to Santiniketan, was just a temporary structure to demarcate the heritage site.
The plaque set up at several places in the sprawling campus of the central university bore the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is ex-officio Chancellor of the university, and Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty, but does not have any mention of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore who set up the varsity.
Reacting to this, TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar had earlier said, "UNESCO specifically said they are honouring Rabindranath Tagore and his unique legacy by declaring Santiniketan as a World Heritage Site. A megalomaniac V-C and his boss seem to think UNESCO is honouring them!!," A section of ashramites and left-leaning student activists had also objected to the move.
When contacted, Visva Bharati spokesperson Mahua Bandyopadhyay told PTI, "It was a purely temporary structure raised to demarcate the heritage site..."

She said, "The ISI and UNESCO will provide some text that will be erected once they are received."

A senior university teacher said three such plaques had come up within the premises of the central higher educational institution after UNESCO's World Heritage site honour to Santiniketan on September 17.
UNESCO gave credit to "renowned poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore" for setting up of Santiniketan which is uniquely different from the "prevailing British colonial architectural orientations of the early 20th century and of European modernism".
West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya earlier said "persons like Jawhar Sircar are flagging such issues on social media to cement their position in the party after being fielded as Rajya Sabha MP to unnecessarily stir controversy.

Also Read

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Santiniketan recommended for inclusion in UNESCO world heritage list

Ex-Visva Bharati student complains against V-C for harassing Amartya Sen

Mamata asks ministers to sit-in outside Sen's house over eviction notice

Rabindranath Tagore's 82nd death anniversary: Facts you didn't know

Private hospitals in Jalna rue pending dues under Maharashtra health scheme

Jarange launches indefinite fast over Maratha quota demand as deadline ends

Ireland wants to further deepen strong economic, cultural ties with India

Jaishankar visit Kyrgyzstan for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Centre extends mandate on imported coal power plants to run till Jun 2024

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Visva Bharati University Rabindranath Tagore West Bengal

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon