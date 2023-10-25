close
Jaishankar visit Kyrgyzstan for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

"In Bishkek, the external affairs minister will also meet with his counterparts from other SCO member states and call on the country's top leadership," it said in a statement

EAM S Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 1:51 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar embarked on a two-day visit of Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday primarily to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
The central Asian nation is hosting the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are also expected to join the SCO meeting in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek.
"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Bishkek on October 25-26 to lead the Indian delegation for 22nd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG), to be held under the Chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
"In Bishkek, the external affairs minister will also meet with his counterparts from other SCO member states and call on the country's top leadership," it said in a statement.

Topics : S Jaishankar Kyrgyzstan Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 1:51 PM IST

