close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Jarange launches indefinite fast over Maratha quota demand as deadline ends

Marathas across the state be given Kunbi certificates. Kunbis enjoy reservation benefits under the OBC category. The OBC leaders in the state have, however, opposed this demand

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange ends hunger strike on 17th day after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets him at protest site in Jalna

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange ends hunger strike on 17th day after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets him at protest site in Jalna (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the 40-day deadline he set before the Maharashtra government to implement Maratha reservation came to an end, activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday launched his indefinite fast to press for the demand for quota to the community. Forty-year-old Jarange, who has brought back the Maratha quota issue to the centre stage in the state, began his stir at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.
Speaking to reporters before launching the fast, he said, "Maharashtra Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) had asked me to wait for 40 days to make a decision on the Maratha reservation. But he did not do it, therefore I have decided to start fast unto death at my village." Jarange had observed a hunger strike in this village in September this year demanding that the Maratha community be granted reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. He had withdrawn the protest on September 14, setting a 40-day deadline till October 24 to the government for the grant of quota. "I was told that the police cases filed against the Maratha community protesters across the state would be withdrawn within two days. Forty-one days have elapsed since this assurance was given, but not a single case has been withdrawn. It means the state is deliberately misleading the Maratha community." "Mali community is recognised as OBC because its primary work was considered to be agriculture. The same is applicable to the Maratha community from Vidarbha, who were recognised as Kunbis because of their agriculture activities and now they enjoy the benefits of reservation. So if this can happen then why are we not eligible for Kunbi certificates despite having agriculture as our primary business?" Jarange asked.
Marathas across the state be given Kunbi certificates. Kunbis enjoy reservation benefits under the OBC category. The OBC leaders in the state have, however, opposed this demand.
Maharashtra CM Shinde, during his Dussehra rally speech on Tuesday said, "Without doing injustice to anyone and without withdrawing (reservation of anyone), this government will provide a quota to the Maratha community that will last permanently." Midway in his speech, Shinde bowed before the bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the dais and vowed to grant the reservation to the Maratha community. Shinde said since he is from an ordinary Maratha family, he understands their pain and sorrow.

Also Read

Jarange ends hunger strike over Maratha quota demand after meeting Maha CM

Fadnavis to unveil statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mauritius

Who ordered lathi-charge on Maratha quota protesters in Jalna, asks Raut

Maratha Kranti Morcha calls for bandh in Kalyan town over Jalna violence

Maratha reservation: Raj Thackeray leaves for Jalna to meet protestors

Ireland wants to further deepen strong economic, cultural ties with India

Jaishankar visit Kyrgyzstan for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Centre extends mandate on imported coal power plants to run till Jun 2024

Western Railway cancels 2525 train services for a week, here's why

PM Modi to inaugurate 'India Mobile Congress 2023' on October 27: DoT

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Maratha quota Maratha reservation Maharashtra

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon