close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Iconic Howrah Bridge heads for a health check-up after two decades

Custodian of the bridge is already in talks with an incubation centre at IIT Madras; last major health audit by RITES for British-era bridge spanned from mid-1980s till early 1990s

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
Howrah bridge during nationwide strike called by trade unions on Wednesday, 2 September 2015 Picture by PTI
Premium

The Howrah Bridge, the sixth-longest (third-longest at the time of launch) cantilever bridge opened to the public on the night of February 3, 1943

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The iconic Howrah Bridge is due for a comprehensive health checkup after close to two decades.
The custodian of the bridge, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK, formerly Kolkata Port Trust), is already engaged in discussions with National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways & Coasts – an incubation centre at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) that works as the technology arm of the Ministry of Shipping. Once the scope of work is defined, a call may be taken on roping in external experts if required.
The last major health audit by RITES for the British-era bridge spanned from the middle of 1980s and till early 1990s. Based on the recommendations the work was executed by an executive agency which completed it in 2005.  
Or

Also Read

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB preview: Bullish Bangalore up against Kolkata at Eden

Varanasi- Kolkata Expressway: Travel From Delhi to Kolkata in 17 hours

Infosys to open campus in Kolkata to bring office closer to talent pool

Demand for musical instruments up; Chennai, Kolkata rank as top exporters

FIFA World Cup: In Kolkata, the final is still between Argentina and Brazil

Trying to take justice to every door through technology: CJI Chandrachud

Himachal Governor reviews progress on development of NHAI projects

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates new Jharkhand High Court building

India, Australia aim to conclude comprehensive trade deal by end of 2023

Vehicular movement to be affected on Inner Ring Road due to DJB work

Topics : Howrah Bridge Kolkata

First Published: May 24 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Commerce ministry addressing issues of exports through ecommerce: Official

E-commerce, Online shopping
2 min read

G20 tourism track meet in Srinagar successful: Korean ambassador to India

Microsoft
2 min read

Microsoft-IIT Madras AI bot helps villagers access govt services via phones

Image
3 min read
Premium

Allow MSMEs to pay liabilities in tranches: Exporters urge Centre

contracts, companies, documents, probe, investigations, regulator, laws, llp act, limited liability partnership, corporate
3 min read

Kerala has one of the best records in upholding workers' rights: CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: ANI
4 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: ED raids at 25 locations for alleged forex violations by gaming apps

Online gaming
2 min read
Premium

Special provisions for safeguarding children likely in Digital India Bill

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read

CJI condemns 'forum shopping'; here's all you need to know about it

Carte blanche to notify law requires reform
3 min read
Premium

From Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, India's neighbours mired in economic crises

neighbour
6 min read
Premium

First climate development financial institution runs into FinMin roadblock

funds
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon