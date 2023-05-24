Iconic Howrah Bridge heads for a health check-up after two decades

The last major health audit by RITES for the British-era bridge spanned from the middle of 1980s and till early 1990s. Based on the recommendations the work was executed by an executive agency which completed it in 2005.

The custodian of the bridge, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK, formerly Kolkata Port Trust), is already engaged in discussions with National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways & Coasts – an incubation centre at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) that works as the technology arm of the Ministry of Shipping. Once the scope of work is defined, a call may be taken on roping in external experts if required.