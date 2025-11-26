Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian cues to lift D-St; GIFT Nifty up 102 pts; Nikkei, Kospi rise 2%
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE today, Monday, November 26, 2025: Indian equity markets are set for a positive start on Wednesday, buoyed by strong global cues as investors gear up for key growth data later this week.
The GIFT Nifty was up 102 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 26,158, as of 7:25 AM.
Stock markets in Asia extended their gains for the third straight session amid hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. All major Asian benchmarks were in the green, led by Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi, which are up nearly 2 per cent each.
Overnight, Wall Street closed with gains after weak consumer data lifted rate cut hopes next month. The S&P500 and the Nasdaq index were up 0.91 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively. Alphabet Inc. rose 1.53 per cent to a record close of $323.44 as it approached a $4 trillion market valuation, which would make it only the fourth company to reach that milestone.
Nifty levels to watch
If the opening strength sustains for Nifty50 index, the next resistance zones to watch are 26,130, followed by 26,250–26,300, which remain the key upside targets, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money said. "On the downside, intraday support now shifts higher to 25,950–25,900, with 25,850 acting as the secondary cushion in case of profit-booking."
IPOs today
The mainboard space will remain silent with no activity, while in the SME space, SSMD Agrotech India Ltd. IPO will enter the second day and K K Silk Mills Ltd. and Mother Nutri Foods Ltd. IPOs will begin for bidding today.
On the listings front, shares of Gallard Steel Ltd. will debut in the SME segment, while Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. shares will list in the mainline segment.
8:16 AM
8:08 AM
8:00 AM
7:56 AM
7:48 AM
7:33 AM
First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 7:44 AM IST