AIBOC flags security lapses, seeks curbs on bank officers' election duties

In a representation to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS), AIBOC objected to the deployment of bank officers as electoral roll micro observers (ERMOs) for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being conducted in the state between December 26, 2025, and February 14, 2026. The period coincides with the crucial quarter-end and year-end banking cycle.

AIBOC said the prolonged diversion of officers from core banking work would adversely impact regulatory compliance, audit processes, accounting closures and the achievement of statutory and business targets, ultimately affecting customer service and the implementation of government schemes.

“While bank officers have always cooperated with lawful public duties in the national interest, the scale, timing and prolonged nature of these deployments are materially impairing essential banking functions,” the union said in a press statement.

The union also flagged serious security concerns following an incident in Farakka, West Bengal, where two micro observers were reportedly injured after miscreants entered an ERO office, vandalised the premises and assaulted officials. “Alarmingly, there was no police or security protection, and the officers were left at the mercy of the mob,” AIBOC said, holding the Election Commission responsible for what it termed an abdication of duty to protect deputed officials.

According to the union, officers have been compelled to travel long distances—up to 750–800 km in some cases—for training and deployment, often at their own expense, with inadequate logistical support. It also pointed out the absence of clear provisions for insurance cover, medical emergency protocols and reimbursement arrangements.

AIBOC further alleged that West Bengal is the only state where public sector bank officers are being engaged for the SIR process, while private sector bank staff have not been requisitioned. This, it said, reflects an “unfair and discriminatory approach” towards PSB employees.

The union questioned the broader policy approach, noting that PSBs are routinely benchmarked against private banks on performance, while simultaneously being burdened with government schemes and administrative duties. “Such non-banking engagements must be factored into performance benchmarks, either through monetisation or suitable adjustments,” said Rupam Roy, general secretary of AIBOC.

Calling for immediate intervention by the DFS, the union demanded that the deployments be stopped or substantially curtailed during the critical quarter-end period. It also sought safeguards including full reimbursement of expenses, insurance coverage, protection of training and examination schedules, and rationalisation of performance appraisal parameters for affected officers.