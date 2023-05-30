close

Air India passenger abuses, assaults crew member on flight on May 29

In a statement issued by Air India, the airline said that a passenger on their flight AI882 on May 29 behaved in an unruly manner

IANS New Delhi
Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
A passenger exhibited disruptive behaviour during an Air India flight, engaging in unruly conduct and verbally abusing the crew members while physically assaulting one of them, said Air India spokesperson on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on May 29.

In a statement issued by Air India, the airline said that a passenger on their flight AI882 on May 29 behaved in an unruly manner.

"The said passenger verbally abused the crew members and then went on to physically assault one of them on board. On landing at Delhi airport, the passenger continued with the unprovoked, aggressive behaviour," said the spokesperson.

"He was handed over to the security personnel. We have also reported the incident to the regulator," the spokesperson added.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air India Aviation Air passenger

First Published: May 30 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

