All educational institutions in Bengal to remain closed next week: CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said all educational institutions in the state will remain closed next week in view of the severe heatwave conditions

Press Trust of India Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee smiles at a press conference after her party's thumping win in West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said all educational institutions in the state will remain closed next week in view of the severe heatwave conditions.

Banerjee said children have been complaining of headaches and other health issues after coming back from school in the last few days.

"All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities will remain closed from Monday till Saturday next week, keeping in mind the severe heatwave conditions.

I urge the private educational institutions to do the same during this period, Banerjee told a Bengali news channel.

The CM said an official notification in this regard will be issued soon.

"I will also request people to avoid coming out in the sun from 12 pm to 4 pm," she said.

The West Bengal government had earlier announced preponing the summer vacation in state-run and aided schools by three weeks to May 2, except in the hill areas, due to the sweltering heat.

Most places in the state have been recording day temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius, and the MeT Department has forecast that heatwave conditions will continue till April 19.

Topics : Mamata Banerjee | West Bengal | TMC

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 3:56 PM IST

