close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Indian-American CEO Raj Subramaniam presented with Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo along with senior officials of the Biden Administration and several hundred Indian Americans were present at the event

Press Trust of India Washington
Raj Subramaniam

Raj Subramaniam

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Raj Subramaniam, the Indian-American CEO of global transportation giant FedEx, has been presented with the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, the highest civilian award given by India to persons of Indian origin and Indian diaspora.

Subramanian, 55, was presented with the award by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu at a ceremony at the India House on Saturday since he could not travel to India early this year to receive the award.

The other awardee, Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, was also present at the event.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo along with senior officials of the Biden Administration and several hundred Indian Americans were present at the event.

Subramanian is the president and CEO of FedEx Corporation, one of the world's largest transportation companies. His international leadership experience and keen business insights have contributed immensely to the success of FedEx.

Also Read

27 Indians abroad to receive Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award this year

Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh head coach without completing tenure

G20's 'one world, one family' theme based on 'Bharatiya' idea: Goa governor

Delhi excise policy case: Arun Pillai acted as benami of Kavitha, says ED

Bizman Arun Pillai moves application retracting statements given to ED

Not decided yet, says Ex-Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar on joining Congress

Fill vacancy in National Commission for Scheduled Castes expeditiously: SC

Need Supreme Court-monitored probe into Atiq's killing, says Kamal Nath

LIVE: Rahul raises Adani issue at public meeting in poll-bound K'taka

Protection of ecosystems can help reduce climate change: Bhupender Yadav

Topics : Indian-Americans | CEO | FedEx

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 3:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon