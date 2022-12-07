Mamata to chalk out party strategy for winter session of Parliament

-
ALSO READ
Uphold dignity of India's democratic values: Mamata Banerjee on I-Day
Opposition will unite to oust BJP from power in 2024, says Mamata
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet President Murmu, PM Modi today
Mamata Banerjee voices anguish over violence on Meghalaya-Assam border
ED summons TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in coal smuggling scam
-
Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet party MPs here on Wednesday to decide the party strategy for the winter session of Parliament.
Banerjee is likely to direct party leaders to raise pro-people issues on the floor of the House, party sources said.
The meeting is expected to be held at 3 pm at the residence of senior party MP Saugata Roy
Banerjee was part of the G20 meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and then visited Ajmer Sharif on Tuesday along with nephew and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
The winter session of Parliament commenced Wednesday. The session will have 17 sittings over 23 days before it concludes on December 29.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 13:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU