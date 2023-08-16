Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.08%)
65347.63 -54.29
Nifty (-0.14%)
19407.95 -26.60
Nifty Midcap (0.01%)
37774.80 + 4.60
Nifty Smallcap (-0.03%)
5333.35 -1.70
Nifty Bank (-0.50%)
43870.75 -220.20
Heatmap

Amarnath Yatra: 843 pilgrims leave Jammu base camp for Kashmir Valley

The 39th batch comprising 614 males, 146 females, 67 seers and seven children left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp, in a convoy of 27 vehicles, for the twin base camps in Pahalgam and Baltal

Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra

Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 1:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A batch of 834 pilgrims on Wednesday left a base camp here for the Kashmir Valley under tight security to undertake the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, officials said.
The 39th batch comprising 614 males, 146 females, 67 seers and seven children left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp, in a convoy of 27 vehicles, for the twin base camps in Pahalgam and Baltal, between 3 am and 3.40 am, they said.
The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1.
The traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam route has so far been chosen by 586 pilgrims and they left for Amarnath in 20 vehicles.
The shorter but more challenging 14-kilometre Baltal route was preferred by the remaining 248 and they left Jammu in seven vehicles for the Amarnath.
So far, more than 4.25 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the cave shrine.

Also Read

Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; Check complete details

Amarnath Yatra halted for second consecutive day due to bad weather

32nd batch of over 1,100 Amarnath pilgrims leave Jammu for cave shrine

Thousands stranded as weather keeps Amarnath Yatra suspended for 2nd day

LG Sinha visits Baltal base camp, reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Vajpayee ji started new era of good governance says MP CM Chouhan

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

SC orders status quo on demolition drive near Krishna Janambhoomi

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

MP election: Congress bets on Digvijaya to breach BJP's bastions in polls

The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.
Topics : Jammu Amarnath yatra Kashmir Amarnath pilgrims

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceTop Headlines TodayStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayNEET SS 2023 RegistrationGautam AdaniiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Apple's supplier Foxconn begins iPhone 15 production in Tamil NaduIndia's no 2 tycoon Gautam Adani may avoid stepping on Mukesh Ambani's toes

India News

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully undergoes last Moon-bound maneouvreYamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenGovt to provide drone training to 15,000 women led-SHGs, says PM Modi
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon