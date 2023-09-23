close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Amid heavy waterlogging, Maha govt asks people to move to higher grounds

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Nagpur for the last two days. The weather agency has already announced an alert for rainfall for Saturday as well

Commuters walk on waterlogged railway tracks following heavy rains, at Kurla in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Commuters walk on waterlogged railway tracks following heavy rains, at Kurla in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as 200 to 300 people were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force after Ambajhari Lake overflowed due to heavy rainfall in parts of Nagpur for the last two days, said District Collector of Nagpur Vipin Itankar on Saturday.
The city recorded 100-125 mm of rainfall in the last night leading to overflow of the lake, he said.
Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Nagpur for the last two days. The weather agency has already announced an alert for rainfall for Saturday as well.
"Due to 100-125 mm incessant rainfall in the night, Ambajhari Lake overflowed which resulted in waterlogging in the low-lying areas. 200-300 people were rescued from there by the NDRF and SDRF teams," he told ANI.
The official said that there is an alert for rain today as well. "So I appeal to the people to be vigilant".
He advised people living in low-lying areas "should move to higher grounds for safety".

Also Read

SDRF rescues people stranded due to waterlogging in U'khand's Laksar

Good coordination between Centre, Gujarat govt during Cyclone Biparjoy

15th Finance Commission allocated Rs 1.28 trillion to SDRF: MoS Rai

Maharashtra's Palghar district admin keeps NDRF on standby amid heavy rain

Centre approves release of Rs 200 cr to rain-battered Himachal Pradesh

Flower petals showered on PM in Varanasi for passage of women's quota Bill

Role of lawyers has evolved to address myriad global legal challenges: CJI

NIA confiscates property of SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu in Chandigarh

India-Canada row a 'political gimmick', says Kashmir-based Sikh body

PM to flag off 9 Vande Bharat trains on Sunday connecting religious places

Visuals from the rainfall-affected areas showed a team of NDRF carrying out rescue operations, helping people to come out from flooded homes and streets.
Waterlogging was also reported at Canal Road Ramdaspeth in Nagpur where locals were stuck in their houses as flood waters gushed into their homes.
The state government said it is "continuously monitoring the situation".
Honorary Secretary of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Sandip Joshi said that rescue operations led by NDRF, Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Nagpur Collectorate are underway.
"We are in contact with the deputy CM and updating him about the situation," the official said while noting that rumours should not be spread on social media in connection with rain-related incidents.
In a video that went viral on social media, office-goers were seen wading through water-logged roads and submerged public transport buses.
Another video showed a man perching on a window, waiting for the waters to subside following heavy rains in the area.
Meanwhile, the Indian Army has also undertaken a rescue operation in the water-logged Ambajhari area in Nagpur.
A personnel told ANI the water was at shoulder level in the morning and people were stuck.
"When we got the message in the morning, the water was at shoulder level. The people were stuck...As soon as we got to know, we brought a boat and rescued the people..."
"We have provided drinking water and biscuits to them," he said. (ANI)
The Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai had predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over part of Konkan and ghat areas of Madhya in Maharashtra for three days ending today.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra government Maharashtra Waterlogging NDRF

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon