PM to flag off 9 Vande Bharat trains on Sunday connecting religious places

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday flag off nine Vande Bharat trains connecting religious and tourist destinations across 11 states.

The nine trains will provide faster connectivity across 11 states -- Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat.

The Prime Minister will flag off the trains through video conferencing.

The new Vande Bharat trains will run between: Udaipur Jaipur; Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai; Hyderabad Bengaluru; Vijayawada Chennai (via Renigunta); Patna Howrah; Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram; Rourkela - Bhubaneswar Puri; Ranchi Howrah; and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad.

These trains are a step towards realising Prime Minister's vision of improving connectivity across the country and providing world class facilities to rail passengers, an official statement said.

"The Vande Bharat trains will be the fastest train along the routes of their operation and will help save considerable time of the passengers," it said.

Also Read Full trial run for Odisha's second Vande Bharat Express underway Nine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here PM Modi to flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday PM flags off Kerala's 1st Vande Bharat train, interacts with students First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year Ram Rajya should have good, free education, healthcare for all: Kejriwal Institutional collaboration precursor to solution finding: CJI Chandrachud 'Global legal framework' needed to combat terrorism, says PM Modi Himanta's wife files Rs 10 cr defamation suit against Gaurav Gogoi Mobile internet services to be restored in Manipur from today: CM Biren

As compared to the current fastest train along the route, Rourkela- Bhubaneswar Puri and Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram, the Vande Bharat trains will cut travel time between respective destinations by about three hours; Hyderabad Bengaluru by more than 2.5 hours; Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai by more than 2 hours.

The travel time between Ranchi Howrah and Patna Howrah and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad will be reduced by about one hour when compared with the fastest trains currently available between these destinations.

The travel time between Udaipur - Jaipur will be reduced by about half an hour.

The Rourkela- Bhubaneswar Puri and Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai trains will connect important religious towns of Puri and Madurai.

Also, the Vijayawada Chennai Vande Bharat Express will operate via the Renigunta route and will provide connectivity to Tirupati pilgrimage centre.

The introduction of these Vande Bharat trains will herald a new standard of rail service in the country, the statement said.

These trains, equipped with world class amenities and advanced safety features, including Kavach technology, will be a key step towards providing modern, speedy and comfortable means of travel to common people, professionals, businessmen, student community and tourists, it added.