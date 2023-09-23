close
NIA confiscates property of SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu in Chandigarh

The action was taken under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act

National Investigation Agency NIA

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency Saturday confiscated the property of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice's chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu here, said official sources.
A 'property confiscation notice' was put up outside the residence of pro-Khalistan Pannu in Chandigarh, they said.
The action was taken under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
"1/4th share of house no 2033, sector 15-C, Chandigarh, owned by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a proclaimed offender in NIA case stands confiscated to the state under section 33 (5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 by the orders of the NIA special court, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab. This is for information of general public," read the notice put up outside Pannu's house.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gurpatwant Singh Pannun NIA Chandigarh

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

