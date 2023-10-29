close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Andhra accident likely due to human error, overshooting of signal: ECoR

While explaining the term overshooting, the CPRO said it occurs when a train, instead of stopping at a red signal, moves on

train collision

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Sunday said a human error could have resulted in the collision of two trains in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district.
At least eight people were killed and 20 others injured in the collision of the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train with the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Special this evening, according to officials.
Likely reason: Human error. Overshooting of the signal by Visakhapatnam- Rayagada passenger train, ECoR CPRO Biswajit Sahoo told reporters here.
While explaining the term overshooting, the CPRO said it occurs when a train, instead of stopping at a red signal, moves on.
Two coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger train from the rear and the loco of Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger were derailed as a result of the accident, the railway official said, adding that rescue operations are underway.
Accident relief trains and other rescue equipment have been engaged and helpline numbers have been issued, he said.
The CPRO said around 100 passengers were in the two ill-fated trains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Mathura train accident: What caused train to derail, climb onto platform?

'Lapses at multiple levels': What led to Balasore train accident on June 2?

20-member team led by ADGP to probe Kalamassery blast case: Vijayan

AP train accident: PM Modi calls Ashwini Vaishnaw, takes stock of situation

NSG arrives in Kerala after twin blasts rock prayer meet in Kalamassery

PM to participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme in Gujarat

Police officer shot by terrorist in downtown Srinagar, critically wounded

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Train Accident Railways

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon