close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

AP train accident: PM Modi calls Ashwini Vaishnaw, takes stock of situation

At least six people died and 18 were injured when coaches derailed after Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train

train collision

Photo: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section in Andhra Pradesh.
"PM Narendra Modi spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. The Prime Minister extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays that the injured recover soon," Prime Minister's Office posted on X (Formerly Twitter).
At least six people died and 18 were injured when coaches derailed after Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening, officials said.
"Six people died and 18 injured in the Andhra Pradesh train accident," Deepika, SP, Vizianagaram said.
"There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train," the Divisional Railway Manager said.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli.
"CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts of Vizianagaram, and to make all kinds of arrangements in nearby hospitals to provide good medical care," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Office posted on X (Formerly Twitter).
"The Chief Minister has issued orders to coordinate other government departments including health, police and revenue to take quick-relief measures and ensure that the injured receive prompt medical services," the CMO stated.
Further details are awaited.

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Mathura train accident: What caused train to derail, climb onto platform?

'Lapses at multiple levels': What led to Balasore train accident on June 2?

NSG arrives in Kerala after twin blasts rock prayer meet in Kalamassery

PM to participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme in Gujarat

Police officer shot by terrorist in downtown Srinagar, critically wounded

6 dead, 25 injured in train accident in Vizianagaram district of Andhra

Why income support schemes tend to elude tenant farmers: Grassroots studies

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Andhra Pradesh Train Accident Railways

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon