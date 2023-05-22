close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Any marketplace joining ONDC should come with serious commitment: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that online retailers who want to join government-promoted ONDC should come with a serious commitment, and not for namesake

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that online retailers who want to join the government-promoted Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) should come with a serious commitment, and not for namesake.

ONDC, a non-profit company, formulates a set of standards for voluntary adoption by sellers or logistics providers or payment gateway operators. ONDC will require an undertaking from each participant at the time of onboarding that it will comply with the policy in its entirety.

It aims to promote an open platform for all aspects of e-commerce retail. It would help small retailers expand their business through e-commerce medium.

The minister said that a significant number of sellers on the network is itself a testimony to ONDC's impact as digital commerce is being reimagined.

Any marketplace joining ONDC should come with serious commitment, and not for namesake," Goyal said.

He also pointed out that when a platform comes on ONDC, it should be in the spirit of give and take, and not just simply taking benefit from the network without contributing back to its progress.

Also Read

India should target $350 bn exports through e-commerce by 2030: GTRI

Crude oil imports up 52.58% to $146.57 bn in Apr-Nov: Comm min data

ONDC to support small retailers against large tech-based e-com firms: Goyal

Traders demand rollout of robust e-com policy, formation of regulator

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Ultratech, NBCC, Mastek, Tata Comm

Govt to soon declare national tourism policy: Union Minister Reddy

Disaster Risk Reduction meeting in Mumbai to focus on risk financing

Wants to take relations with Australia to next level: PM Modi to newspaper

Clarity needed on TCS levy on credit card payments, says tax experts

CM Dhami seeks data on govt land grabbed by people from state, outsiders

The minister was virtually addressing the ONDC Elevate programme in Bengaluru.

From the launch of beta testing on September 29, 2022, ONDC has scaled to 36,000 sellers, and over 45 Network participants.

It is getting a weekly average of over 13,000 retail orders and over 36,000 mobility rides per day with peak transactions reaching 25,000 retail orders a day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : E-comm market e-commerce industry

First Published: May 22 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Kashmir finest destination for film shooting: India's G20 Sherpa Kant

Amitabh Kant
2 min read

WhatsApp's new feature lets users edit messages with 15-minute time limit

WhatsApp
2 min read

500 climbers scaled Everest during current expedition season: Nepal tourism

Mount Everest
2 min read

GQG Partners buys Max Healthcare shares for Rs 415 cr via open market

Max Healthcare
1 min read

After Karnataka victory, Congress gears up for next Assembly elections

Congress
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Infosys techie dies after car gets stuck in flooded Bengaluru underpass

Car seen semi-submerged in a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Satna on Thursday.
3 min read

How RBI's withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes is different from demonetisation

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

g20, g-20
3 min read

Manipur govt extends internet suspension for 5 more days to maintain peace

Manipur violence
3 min read

LIVE updates: Neeraj Chopra ranked World No. 1 in men's javelin throw

Neeraj Chopra
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon