close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Disaster Risk Reduction meeting in Mumbai to focus on risk financing

The meeting will address issues like establishing a national framework, incentivising private investments, and supporting disaster preparedness

Press Trust of India Mumbai
G20, G20 Meet

G20, G20 Meet

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The second meeting of the G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) in Mumbai will explore innovative solutions to manage and finance disaster risks, it was announced on Monday.

The meeting, to be held from May 23 to 25, will bring together government officials, industry experts, private sector representatives, and stakeholders from over 20 countries, to explore innovative approaches to managing disaster risk and financing for sustainable development, an official release said.

By identifying opportunities and examining creative financing mechanisms, the meeting aims to mitigate the impact of disasters on vulnerable communities.

The high-level deliberations at the meeting will build upon the cross-cutting theme emerging from the first DRRWG meeting "Financing for DRR", held in Gandhinagar from the March 31 to April 1 this year.

The meeting will address issues like establishing a national framework, incentivising private investments, and supporting disaster preparedness.

Representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of External Affairs, National Institute of Disaster Management, and National Disaster Response Force will attend the meeting.

Also Read

G-20 working on Disaster Risk Reduction under India's presidency: Report

Must pay attention to financing risk disaster mitigation: India at UNGA

G20 disaster risk reduction working group meet to be held in Mumbai

First G-20 IWG meeting discussing 'Financing cities of Tomorrow' concluded

Disaster risk reduction, management turning into 'Jan Andolan': PK Mishra

Wants to take relations with Australia to next level: PM Modi to newspaper

CM Dhami seeks data on govt land grabbed by people from state, outsiders

SC to hear bail plea of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case on May 26

Over 60 crore people would be exposed to dangerous heat: Research

Ports & shipping ministry to give financial aid to promoting green shipping

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 meeting G20 Mumbai

First Published: May 22 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Zomato tickled pink by Rs 2,000 note? CoD tweet a 'marketing ruse'

Money, Rs 2000, 200 notes, Rupees
4 min read

Economic impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal very marginal: RBI governor

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
4 min read

Torrent Power board to consider plan to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr via NCDs

Torrent Power
1 min read

Environment degradation impact becoming growingly apparent: Union minister

world environment day
1 min read

Wockhardt, directors settle case with Sebi, pays Rs 76 lakh for settlement

Wockhardt
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Infosys techie dies after car gets stuck in flooded Bengaluru underpass

Car seen semi-submerged in a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Satna on Thursday.
3 min read

How RBI's withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes is different from demonetisation

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

g20, g-20
3 min read

Manipur govt extends internet suspension for 5 more days to maintain peace

Manipur violence
3 min read

LIVE updates: Neeraj Chopra ranked World No. 1 in men's javelin throw

Neeraj Chopra
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon