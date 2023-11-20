Arms licence case: Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of UP MLA Abbas Ansari

The Allahabad High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari, the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in an arms licence case.

In its order, the Lucknow bench of the high court stated that a large number of metal cartridges were recovered from Abbas Ansari despite it being banned in shooting.

Justice Subhash Vidyarthi stated that it was a serious matter as the accused, despite being a public representative, committed this act.

It was submitted on behalf of Abbas Ansari, an MLA of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), that he was a shooter and had a valid arms licence and hence he was entitled to keep three arms and there was no illegality in it.

It was also submitted that the Delhi authorities had made correspondence with the Uttar Pradesh Police regarding the transfer of his arms licence, so it cannot be said that he concealed information about it.

Opposing the plea, the state's counsel said that eight arms and more than 4,000 metal cartridges were recovered from Abbas Ansari.

An FIR was lodged against him on October 12, 2019.

It was alleged in the FIR that Abbas Ansari obtained a gun licence from Lucknow and later he got it transferred to Delhi where he purchased arms based on the changed address.

The charge sheet in the case was filed against him on December 24, 2020.

Abbas Ansari won the 2022 assembly polls on a ticket of the SBSP, which was then in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Also Read SC grants anticipatory bail to Umar Ansari in evacuee property case Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in Awadhesh Rai murder case I-T dept attaches 2nd property in benami assets case against Mukhtar Ansari UP court grants bail to Mukhtar Ansari's son in poll code violation cases ED attaches gangster Mukhtar Ansari, son's properties worth Rs 73.43 lakh Uttarakhand HC seeks govt's reply on rescue operations in Silkyara tunnel SGPC to take legal action against 'X', says apex gurdwara body chief 80% of boat cost to be given to fishermen who lost them in fire: Andhra CM Punjab clocks 634 new farm fire cases, police say over 1,000 FIRs logged Hate Speech: 28 States, UT appointed nodal officers, Centre to SC