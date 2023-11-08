Sensex (0.05%)
UP court grants bail to Mukhtar Ansari's son in poll code violation cases

Umar Ansari got bail after submitting bonds of total Rs 90,000 in these cases

Photo: Pexels

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Mau (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 11:17 PM IST
A court here on Wednesday granted bail to Umar Ansari, the son of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in three cases of model code of conduct violation during assembly polls in 2022.
"We already secured anticipatory bail from the high court in these cases almost two months ago. We presented the HC bail order before the MP-MLA court of judge Shweta Chaudhary after which the court granted bail," said Umar Ansari's advocate Daroga Singh.
Umar Ansari got bail after submitting bonds of total Rs 90,000 in these cases.
Singh said that three cases of violating the model code of conduct were lodged against Umar Ansari for making hate speech, blocking roads and taking out a political rally without permission.
According to police, Umar Ansari was absconding in these cases and the local court had also issued a non-bailable warrant against him.
Umar Ansari is younger to Abbas Ansari, Mukhtar Ansari's other son who is also in jail in various cases. Abbas Ansari won from Mau Sadar seat in 2022 assembly elections on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket.
Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Banda district Jail.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Model Code of Conduct Assembly elections

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

