Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Arunachal CM congratulates BRO for rescuing 70 stranded tourists in Tawang

Notably, Personnel from the Border Roads Organization on Friday rescued 70 tourists and locals who were stranded at the Sela Pass due to heavy snowfall

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

"Project Vartak has deployed men and personnel round the clock at not only Sela Pass but other important roads in the region as well to keep them accessible for traffic at all times," the release added

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu on Saturday congratulated Border Roads Organization for rescuing 70 stranded tourists at Sela Pass in Tawang.
"I take a bow to the extraordinary efforts of @BROindia personnel, who valiantly rescued 70 stranded tourists at Sela Pass in Tawang. The brave men confronted the fierce intensity of the blizzard, battling howling winds that could numb the senses. Commendable work! Congratulations! " the Chief Minister posted on X.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Notably, Personnel from the Border Roads Organization on Friday rescued 70 tourists and locals who were stranded at the Sela Pass due to heavy snowfall.
"Heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Tawang District since 22 February 2024 has resulted in disruption of traffic and closure of roads. BRO has gone beyond their mandate of keeping the roads open for traffic to carry out a rescue operation to evacuate approximately 70 tourists and locals stranded at the Sela Pass," said a press release issued by the BRO.
The BRO said that the incident took place when some vehicles got stranded at the Pass on the night of 22/23 February."42 BRTF of Project Vartak mobilised its men and equipment to rescue them. The team braved the chilling cold with temperatures going below -10 degrees Celsius to save precious lives throughout the night and were able to move them to safety by 4:30 am on 23rd February," said the press release.
"Project Vartak has deployed men and personnel round the clock at not only Sela Pass but other important roads in the region as well to keep them accessible for traffic at all times," the release added.

Also Read

Arunachal to include left-out artisans from 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme: Khandu

BRO to complete world's longest tunnel above 13000 ft in Arunachal Pradesh

Scindia, CM Khandu to inaugurate upgraded Tezu Airport today in Arunachal

Indian Army rescues over 1,200 stranded tourists in Sikkim due to snowfall

Centre allocates Rs 1,782 cr for strategic road project in Arunachal

Special day for Guj's growth story: PM to unveil signature bridge tomorrow

Security can neither be outsourced nor dependent on others' largesse: Army

Need to take action if drug haul probe throws up int'l links: Fadnavis

Maha to roll out policy to boost defence manufacturing: Devendra Fadnavis

Car securing route for CM Yogi's cavalcade meets with accident, 13 injured

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arunachal Pradesh Tourists Border Roads Organisation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon