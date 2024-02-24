Maha to roll out policy to boost defence manufacturing: Devendra Fadnavis

To establish a supply chain for defence manufacturing, the state's Industry Ministry has decided to create four clusters, Fadnavis informed | Photo: X@Dev_Fadnavis

A new aerospace and defence policy will be formulated to provide a boost to defence manufacturing in Maharashtra, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration of 'MSME Defence Expo', a three-day event organized at Moshi in Pimpri Chinchwad near here, he said Pune has developed an ecosystem conducive for defence manufacturing in recent years.

"Maharashtra is leading the country in defence manufacturing. We host the Air Force Maintenance Command, Army Southern Command, the Indian Navy Dockyard, Hindustan Aeronautics facility, Mazgaon Dockyard, National Defence Academy, and several DRDO laboratories," he said.

BDL's missile production facility is coming up near Amravati, the deputy CM noted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi "recognized the country's real prowess", he said, adding that earlier India was dependent on other countries for defence equipment.

"Today, countries like US, Russia, France and Germany are powerful because their defence manufacturing is their real strength. Aiming for India to possess similar strength, Modi ji initiated the 'Made in India' campaign, stating that countries exporting weapons to India must manufacture the products in India," Fadnavis said. PM Modi also insisted on technology transfers alongside manufacturing, he said.

Today, we are becoming self-reliant in the defense sector," Fadnavis added.

"In 2017 (when he was chief minister), Maharashtra was the first state to formulate an aerospace and defence policy, creating a Rs 1,000 crore fund through angel investment. Today, this fund has led to the formation of 600 MSMEs, working towards self-reliance," Fadnavis said.

"We will collaborate with the industry to introduce a renewed aerospace and defence policy to enhance the success of MSMEs," he added.

To establish a supply chain for defence manufacturing, the state's Industry Ministry has decided to create four clusters, Fadnavis informed.