close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Arunachal inks MoU with Dubai company for export of fruits, vegetables

The Mou was signed in New Delhi on Friday on the sidelines of the World Food India 2023 event, officials said here on Saturday

Food, Vegetables, Inflation

Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

To promote export of agriculture and allied sector products from Arunachal Pradesh, the state Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dubai-based Lulu Hypermarket.
The Mou was signed in New Delhi on Friday on the sidelines of the World Food India 2023 event, officials said here on Saturday.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed happiness over the agreement.
Taking to X, Khandu said, "Delighted to share that Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) has signed a five-year MoU with Lulu Hypermarket LLC, Dubai, UAE, for supply of oranges and vegetables to Gulf countries."

This agreement paves the way for supply of oranges and vegetables to Gulf countries, signifying an important milestone in agriculture and market linkage. The MoU shall provide opportunities to our farmers to further extend their market presence on a global scale and also make agriculture more lucrative for them, the chief minister said.
"I extend my best wishes to all those involved in this landmark agreement," he added.
The MoU, which is for five years, primarily covers the export of orange, pumpkin and some other products from the state to the Gulf countries through the extensive network of Lulu Hypermarkets, one of the leading and diversified business conglomerates with more than 200 hypermarkets across the globe and a turnover of USD 8.5 billion.
The MoU was signed by APAMB CEO Okit Paling and the company's CMD Zulfikar Kadavath.
The collaboration will open new avenues for the agricultural community, creating opportunities for farmers and producers to expand their reach and showcase their products on a global scale, the officials said.
Lulu Hypermarkets will work closely with APAMB to facilitate the export of a diverse range of agriculture and allied sector products from the state.
The collaboration is aimed at fostering economic growth, boost exports and enhance the overall well-being of the farmers.
APAMB is also in active discussion with Singapore-based exporters and plans to take advantage of the cargo flight from Guwahati to Singapore.

Also Read

Arunachal inks MoA with 3 Central govt PSUs, allots 12 hydropower projects

Tomato puree, frozen veggies in high demand as prices of fresh produce soar

AAP to contest parliamentary, assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh

US passes resolution recognising Arunachal as an integral part of India

Nepal traders stop importing vegetables from India after govt slaps 13% VAT

Nepal earthquake: India releases helpline number for urgent assistance

Assam mulls providing subsidised tea to ration card holders from 2024

West Asian countries to launch new climate initiatives at COP28 meeting

Congress must answer on links to Dubai: PM attacks Baghel after ED case

Ban entry of vehicles non-compliant with BS-VI norms: Delhi govt to Centre

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Arunachal Pradesh Dubai Vegetables

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon