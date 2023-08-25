Assam Cabinet approves creation of 4 new districts, 81 sub-districts

The Assam Cabinet has decided to create four new districts and 81 sub-districts following completion of the delimitation process, to improve administrative efficiency, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Friday.

The districts to be created are Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur and Bajali, Sarma said at a press conference, after presiding over the 100th cabinet meeting of his government.

"We have reconstituted the four new districts, and it is co-terminus with assembly constituencies declared by the Election Commission under delimitation, he said.

Assam will now have a total of 35 districts after creation of the new ones.

Also Read Rajasthan cabinet approves creation of 19 new districts, three divisions Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today Cabinet entrusts Siddaramaiah with appointing members for 3 sub-committees Assam to create sub-districts in all assembly constituencies: Himanta Congress to re-investigate Karnataka Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam India-UK FTA negotiations going on, making good progress: Piyush Goyal Money laundering case: SC extends Satyendar Jain's interim bail till Sept 1 Shivraj Chouhan announces Hanuman Lok project in Kamal Nath's home turf Sustaining economic recovery a challenge in coming years: Sitharaman at B20 Indian railways to run 312 Ganpati special trains to ease festive rush