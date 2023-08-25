Confirmation

Assam Cabinet approves creation of 4 new districts, 81 sub-districts

Assam will now have a total of 35 districts after creation of the new ones

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
The Assam Cabinet has decided to create four new districts and 81 sub-districts following completion of the delimitation process, to improve administrative efficiency, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Friday.
The districts to be created are Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur and Bajali, Sarma said at a press conference, after presiding over the 100th cabinet meeting of his government.
"We have reconstituted the four new districts, and it is co-terminus with assembly constituencies declared by the Election Commission under delimitation, he said.
Assam will now have a total of 35 districts after creation of the new ones.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

