Assam CM meets PM Modi, briefs him about state's welfare schemes

Assam CM meets PM Modi, briefs him about state's welfare schemes

The PM is scheduled to visit Assam on September 8 to inaugurate the year-long celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary

Assam CM, PM Modi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image: X@himantabiswa

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the progress made in various socio-economic indicators and welfare schemes in the state.

"Had the privilege of calling upon Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today", the Chief Minister posted on 'X'. 

 

"Briefed him on Assam's notable strides across socio-economic indicators and the near saturation of major welfare schemes", he added.

Sarma said he also conveyed "on behalf of the people of Assam, our anticipation to welcome him on 8th September a moment that will mark another milestone in our state's development journey".

The PM is scheduled to visit Assam on September 8 to inaugurate the year-long celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary and dedicate the nation's first bio-ethanol plant at Numaligarh in Golaghat district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

