Assembly elections LIVE: Chhattisgarh and Mizoram to go on polls today
Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Catch all the polling updates here
BS Web Team New Delhi
As the polling for Mizoram Assembly election is set to begin on Tuesday, where over 8.57 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates, the state is witnessing tight contest between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, with just hours to go until the people of Mizoram exercise their right to vote, here is a look at the key constituencies and the prominent leaders in the state
Congress and BJP are engaged in a fierce fight in Chhattisgarh, with both parties seeking to outdo each other in terms of poll promises as the state faces the first phase of assembly polls on Tuesday for 20 seats in the Naxal-affected Bastar region and a few constituencies in other districts. "Corruption" and the price of paddy have emerged as key issues in the polls, with the BJP targeting the Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on alleged scams and the "hawala money funding" related to the Mahadev gaming app.
As the Congress is jostling to remain in power in Chhattisgarh, the main Opposition - the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - is also trying to regain control of the state it governed for 15 years, from 2003 to 2018, with both parties fielding their prominent leaders with a strong mass base. In the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly, voting for 20 seats in the state's south will begin on Tuesday. The remaining 70 seats will undergo polling on November 17 in the second phase.
First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 6:51 AM IST