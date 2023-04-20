Avalanche warning issued in eight districts of J&K including Doda, Kishtwar

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority on Thursday issued avalanche warnings in eight districts of the Union Territory, officials said.
Avalanche with 'low' danger level is likely to occur above 2,400-3,200 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts in the next 24 hours, the disaster management authority officials said.
Avalanche with 'medium' danger level is likely to occur above 2,800 metres over the Ganderbal district, they said.
People in these districts have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing to avalanche-prone areas till further orders, they added.
Many areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rain over the past three days.
