Avalanches: Causes, types, risks, tips to follow during snowy cascades



On April 15, an avalanche struck near Zojila Pass in Ladakh. While there has been no loss of life, this is the second such incident that took place in a span of just 15 days. On April 4, seven tourists were killed while 23 others were injured after a massive avalanche struck Sikkim's Nathula region. The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority Wednesday issued avalanche warnings in six districts of the Union territory, officials said. Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur 3,000 to 3,500 metres above the sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Baramulla districts in the next 24 hours, the officials of the Authority said. Another avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,800 metres over Ganderbal district in the next 24 hours, they said.



What is an avalanche? Amid increasing incidents of avalanches in the country, here is what you should know about causes and types of avalanches and safety measures that can be taken to prevent mishaps:



How does an avalanche occur? According to National Geographic, an avalanche is a mass of snow, soil or rock that tumbles down a mountain. While avalanches of rocks or soil are known as landslides, a snow avalanche is where an unstable mass of snow breaks away from a slope. It is the most common kind of avalanche and one that can sweep downhill "faster than the fastest skier", as per National Geographic experts.

Also Read Ladakh's winter of discontent Game streaming platform Loco joins Avalanche Multiverse incentive programme India loses access to 26 of 65 patrol points in Eastern Ladakh: Report India's groundwater extraction stage at 60% in 2022, says report Create a roadmap to upscale organic farming in Sikkim: FM Sitharaman Situation in Sudan tense; focusing on safety of Indians, says MEA Atiq murder case: SIT recreates crime scene; panel conducts probe No decision made on Lingayat CM: Bommai after Yediyurappa's key meet India among 3 countries where vaccines' importance improved: Unicef Will continue to avail all options: Ramesh after Surat Court on Rahul



Types of snow avalanches An avalanche occurs after layers in the snowpack weaken. Snowpack refers to layers of snow that are built up in a region. In the winter, the snowpack becomes thick due to the repeated snowfalls in the region. They are most likely to occur after an area receives fresh snowfall, which adds a new layer to the snowpack. According to United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), snow avalanches can occur either spontaneously because of meteorological factors or can be triggered by the passage of the people in an avalanche terrain.



Sluff avalanche: It occurs when the snowpack's weak layer is on top. This type of avalanche occurs in large numbers but it is less dangerous than slab avalanches. There are two types of snow avalanches-

Slab avalanche: It occurs when the weak layer lies lower in a snowpack. This layer is also covered with other layers of compressed snow, which breaks off when an avalanche is triggered. Such avalanches occur infrequently but can cause most of the damage. Slab avalanches can run for many kilometres and result in massive destruction, according to National Disaster Management Authority.

Climate change and its impact on avalanche : It occurs when the weak layer lies lower in a snowpack. This layer is also covered with other layers of compressed snow, which breaks off when an avalanche is triggered. Such avalanches occur infrequently but can cause most of the damage. Slab avalanches can run for many kilometres and result in massive destruction, according to National Disaster Management Authority.



Jackson further added, "If avalanches are occurring in different places than before, this is a problem. changes in temperature (swings between high and low temperature) and changes in wind pattern can affect avalanche occurrence, however. Also, there is some evidence of more intense snowfall events (as seen in North America recently) and this increases the likelihood of avalanches as well as their size. In some areas (e.g. Norway) there is increased activity in the mountains such as ski touring and ski mountaineering (partly due to better equipment so what was accessible to only a few people before is now accessible to many), and so more people are at risk for avalanches." According to Dr Miriam Jackson, the programme coordinator at International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), "There is evidence that climate change has increased the frequency and intensity of avalanches. There is reported increased avalanche activity in some slopes of the Western Indian Himalaya over the past decades related to increased frequency of wet-snow conditions."

How to protect yourself from an avalanche

According to Dr Jackson, "The safest thing to do is to avoid them. In some countries, there are avalanche warnings, which should be followed strictly. Many people that spend lots of time in the mountains learn how to dig a shallow pit and study the snowpack to see if it's unstable. Also, if you see any signs of fresh avalanche activity then that's a very good indication that more avalanches may occur. Also, if spending lots of time in the mountains, many people use tracker beacons so that if they are buried in an avalanche, then they can be found more easily (you set the gear to transmit while you are walking/climbing/skiing and if one person is taken in an avalanche, the others in the group will set their equipment to find)."