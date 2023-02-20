Ladakh's winter of discontent

Ladakh’s descent from a prominent cheerleader of the abrogation of of the Constitution in 2019 to a vocal dissenter of the Centre’s policies highlights the political risks of neglecting local aspirations for long. In August 2019, Ladakhis had celebrated on the streets of capital Leh the region’s carve-out from Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and its creation as a Union Territory. The expectation was that the fulfilment of this long-standing demand would lead to greater self-determination and prosperity for . In the three and a half years since, simmering unrest at what locals see as the weakening of their rights under central rule has bubbled up into outright protest in the national capital, where Ladakhi leaders and students have congregated to air their grievances. Last month, the Union home ministry had set up a committee to examine these grievances. But reports suggest that little progress has been made.