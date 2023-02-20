Ladakh's winter of discontent

Ladakh’s descent from a prominent cheerleader of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019 to a vocal dissenter of the Centre’s policies highlights the political risks of neglecting local aspirations for long. In August 2019, Ladakhis had celebrated on the streets of capital Leh the region’s carve-out from Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and its creation as a Union Territory. The expectation was that the fulfilment of this long-standing demand would lead to greater self-determination and prosperity for Ladakh. In the three and a half years since, simmering unrest at what locals see as the weakening of their rights under central rule has bubbled up into outright protest in the national capital, where Ladakhi leaders and students have congregated to air their grievances. Last month, the Union home ministry had set up a committee to examine these grievances. But reports suggest that little progress has been made.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 22:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU