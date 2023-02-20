JUST IN
Ladakh's winter of discontent

From cheering its UT status, the region is now mired in protest

Topics
Ladakh | Business Standard Editorial Comment | Article 370

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

Ladakh’s descent from a prominent cheerleader of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019 to a vocal dissenter of the Centre’s policies highlights the political risks of neglecting local aspirations for long. In August 2019, Ladakhis had celebrated on the streets of capital Leh the region’s carve-out from Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and its creation as a Union Territory. The expectation was that the fulfilment of this long-standing demand would lead to greater self-determination and prosperity for Ladakh. In the three and a half years since, simmering unrest at what locals see as the weakening of their rights under central rule has bubbled up into outright protest in the national capital, where Ladakhi leaders and students have congregated to air their grievances. Last month, the Union home ministry had set up a committee to examine these grievances. But reports suggest that little progress has been made.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 22:24 IST

