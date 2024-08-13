Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Bail is rule, jail exception' for offences even under special statutes: SC

Allegations of prosecution may be very serious, but it is court's duty to consider case for bail in accordance with law; which states bail is rule and jail is exception even to special statutes

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said if courts start denying bail in deserving cases, it will be a violation of fundamental rights | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The legal principle 'Bail is rule, jail is an exception' is applicable to offences even under special statutes like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled while granting bail to a man accused under the stringent anti-terror law.
A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said if courts start denying bail in deserving cases, it will be a violation of fundamental rights.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Allegations of the prosecution may be very serious, but it is court's duty to consider the case for bail in accordance with law. Bail is the rule and jail is the exception applies even to special statutes. If courts start denying bail in deserving cases, it will be a violation of rights guaranteed under Article 21," the bench said while pronouncing its judgement.
The verdict came while releasing a man named Jalaluddin Khan on bail. Khan was booked under the stringent provisions of the UAPA and other sections of now defunct Indian Penal Code for renting out upper floor of his house to alleged members of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).
According to the National Investigation Agency, probe revealed that the criminal conspiracy was hatched with an intention to carry out acts of terror and violence, leading to an atmosphere of terror and endangering the unity and integrity of the nation.
In furtherance of their conspiracy, the accused arranged rented accommodation in Ahmad Palace in Phulwarisharif (Patna) and used its premises for imparting training in commission of acts of violence, and holding criminal conspiracy meetings.
The Bihar Police had received information about a plan of accused persons to cause disturbance during the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Elgar Parishad case: SC denies interim bail to jailed activist Jyoti Jagtap

HC judge recuses himself from plea seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik

NIA agrees to let Engineer Rashid take oath as MP, court order on July 2

NIA arrests key operative linked with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist

NIA to investigate Reasi bus terror attack, to probe larger conspiracy

Topics : National Investigation Agency NIA NIA Supreme Court anti-terror NIA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon