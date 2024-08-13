LIVE news: SC closes contempt case against Patanjali's Baba Ramdev in misleading ads case

Junior doctors across West Bengal continued ceasework on Tuesday protesting the rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata and demanding justice for her. The stir affected healthcare services as long queues of patients were seen at out-patient departments (OPDs) of all government hospitals since early Tuesday morning as senior doctors were substituting their junior counterparts to address the rush. The agitating junior doctors, who have been pressing for magisterial probe into the killing of the woman doctor, on Tuesday set a deadline of August 14 for the Kolkata Police to complete their investigation. "The ceasework and protest will continue till our demands are met. We have been very clear about our demands. We want a judicial probe into the incident," a protesting junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital said.



Samajwadi Party has appointed election in charges for six Assembly by poll seats. National General Secretary of Samajwadi Party, Shivpal Singh Yadav, has been made in-charge of Ambedkar Nagar's Kathari Assembly. While Awadhesh Prasad and Lal Bihari Yadav have been made in-charge for Ayodhya's Milkipur seat.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has withdrawn the latest draft of the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024 by asking all stakeholders to return physical copies given to them between July 24 and 25. The proposed legislation drew backlash due to concerns about increased government oversight of internet content. The initial draft raised issues regarding free speech rights and the extent of governmental authority to restrict such freedoms. In the previous month, the ministry circulated a revised draft to a select group of interested parties, seeking their input.