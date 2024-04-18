Business Standard
Bengal govt prepones vacation of state-run schools from Mon amid heatwave

A notification issued by the School Education Department on Thursday said apart from pupils, the teaching and non-teaching staff of the schools will be on leave during the period

Education minister Bratya Basu said private schools are also being requested to prepone the summer holiday in the interest of students | File image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

The West Bengal government on Thursday preponed the summer vacation of state-run and aided schools from April 22 in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions.
A notification issued by the School Education Department on Thursday said apart from pupils, the teaching and non-teaching staff of the schools will be on leave during the period but subject to the direction of election authorities concerned in view of ensuing Lok Sabha elections.
"Considering the prevailing heatwave situation, the competent authority has decided to prepone the summer vacation in the schools under your administrative jurisdiction with effect from April 22 except for schools in hill areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, wherein the existing academic schedule may continue until further order," the notice issued by School Education Secretary to the presidents of primary education and secondary boards said.
Earlier in view of the ensuing elections and keeping in mind many schools in northern parts of Bengal have already been turned into camps of security forces as also booths, the summer vacation had been scheduled from May 6.
Education minister Bratya Basu said private schools are also being requested to prepone the summer holiday in the interest of students.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : West Bengal Heatwave vacation

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

