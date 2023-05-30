close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bengal govt to make 125,000 fresh appointments over next few months: Mamata

With panchayat elections due shortly, Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that her administration will make 125,000 fresh appointments across various departments over the next few months

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With panchayat elections due shortly, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that her administration will make 1.25 lakh fresh appointments across various departments over the next few months.

Making the announcement at state secretariat Nabanna, she said that 11,000 primary teachers, 14,500 secondary school teachers, 20,000 policemen, 12,000 Group D staffers, and 3,000 Group C staffers will be recruited.

Also, 2,000 professors and doctors each, 7,000 nurses and ASHA workers each, 9,493 Anganwadi workers and 13,926 Anganwadi helpers will be appointed.

She urged opposition parties not to "indulge in politics" when it comes to recruitment drives.

"The least they can do is not create hurdles in their appointment," she added.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

700,000 appear in TET exam; education minister denies paper leak report

West Bengal violence: BJP demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation, NIA probe

Legal crisis erupts in Bengal over slander campaign against HC judge

Bihar cabinet approves change in Prohibition and Excise Act: Official

Country stupefied, PM should shed arrogance: Kejriwal on wrestlers protest

FM reviews infra projects under NICDIT, urges states to tie up loose ends

30 medical colleges derecognised in two months for flouting NMC norms

Rajnath underlines focus on self-reliance, progress made in defence export

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Jobs India

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Possible Putin trip in spotlight as Russia, China ministers to meet in SA

Vladimir Putin
5 min read

Bihar cabinet approves change in Prohibition and Excise Act: Official

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
2 min read

Shah holds talks with rival Kuki, Meitei leaders in search for peace

Amit Shah, Home Minister
5 min read

Ukraine's economy shows 'resilience' from Russian attacks, says IMF

IMF, International Monetary Fund
3 min read

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates investment projects worth Rs 3,600 Cr

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
1 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: United World Wrestling issues a strong statement on wrestlers protest

Wrestlers in Haridwar
2 min read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

wrestlers protest
3 min read

A note on India's commemorative coins, what's in demand and how to buy

75-rupee-coin
4 min read

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Representative Image
2 min read

India's monsoon rains advance after stalling for the past 11 days

Vijay Chowk and Raisina hills, new delhi, rains, monsoon
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon