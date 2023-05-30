close

Rajnath underlines focus on self-reliance, progress made in defence export

Defence Minister emphasised the government's focus on self-reliance and the progress made in defence exports in recent years towards achieving the objective of "Make in India, Make for the World"

Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday emphasised the government's focus on self-reliance and the progress made in defence exports in recent years towards achieving the objective of "Make in India, Make for the World".

He said this during an interaction with members of the Indian diaspora in Nigeria at an event organised by the Indian High Commission in Abuja, according to the Defence Ministry.

The event was attended by the Indian community from Abuja as well as other cities of the African nation, including Lagos.

During the interaction, Singh spoke about the "increasing importance of India" on the world stage owing to its fast-expanding economy and progressive government actions, the ministry said.

He appreciated the contributions made by the Indian community in Nigeria and expressed confidence that they will continue to keep the Indian flag flying high.

The defence minister emphasised the government's focus on "Aatmanirbharta" and the "significant progress made in defence exports in the recent years towards achieving the objective of 'Make in India, Make for the World".

He also lauded the capabilities of the armed forces in "effectively countering any threat or challenge from adversaries".

Later, Singh interacted with senior Nigerian dignitaries, including the chief justice and acting minister of defence, at a dinner hosted by the Indian High Commissioner, officials said.

Singh was in Abuja to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President of Nigeria Bola Tinubu.

Nigeria is home to more than 50,000 Indians. Indian-owned or Indian-operated companies and businesses are among the largest employers in Nigeria, the defence ministry said.

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

