Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bengal school jobs scam: ED searches builder's homes, office in Kolkata

Chatterjee was arrested by the central agency in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment in government-aided schools

Enforcement Directorate

The ED had earlier questioned the builder twice in connection with the alleged scam

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday began raids at the residences and office of a builder, who is considered close to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the recruitment in primary schools in the state, an official said.
Accompanied by central forces, ED teams raided an office and three flats of the businessman, one of which is just opposite the Chatterjee's house, in Naktala in the southern part of Kolkata, he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The builder has played a significant role in the scam. It seems that the person has helped the arrested minister in investing the money garnered from the scam in different projects, the ED officer told PTI.
Chatterjee was arrested by the central agency in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment in government-aided schools.
The ED had earlier questioned the builder twice in connection with the alleged scam.
Several documents and bank details seized from the possession of the person have proved that Chatterjee has taken his help to invest money gained from the primary school scam, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IPL 2024 Auction: Players on Knight Riders's radar for a competitive squad

JU teachers' body urges state govt to facilitate holding of convocation

Bengal school jobs scam: ED conducts raids in Kolkata for over 12 hours

Police complaint against Amit Malviya for social media post on Bengal CM

Sandeshkhali situation 'highly reprehensible': Bengal Guv in report to MHA

Farmers' protest LIVE: No breakthrough in talks; 'Bharat bandh' today

LIVE: US condemns attacks against Indian students, calls it unacceptable

Assam's world-class sports venues to spice up Khelo India Varsity Games

Mob of 300-400 attempts to storm SP office in Manipur, internet suspended

Discussions between Union ministers, farmer leaders 'positive': Munda

Topics : Enforcement Directorate West Bengal Kolkata Job fraud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon