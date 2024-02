LIVE: US condemns attacks against Indian students, calls it unacceptable

Police officials said a mob of approximately 300-400 people tried storming the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Churachandpur, Manipur, on Thursday night. The mob threw stones and engaged in other violent activities in an attempt to breach the SP's office, the Manipur Police said on X. The security forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

On the spate of attacks on Indian students in the US , the White House today said that there is no excuse for violence based on race, gender or any other factor and called it unacceptable in the US. John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council in the White House, said that US President Joe Biden and his administration have been working very hard to try to thwart and disrupt these kinds of attacks. Responding to a question about recent attacks on Indian students, Kirby said," There's no excuse for violence, certainly based on race or gender or religion or any other factor. That's just unacceptable here in the United States and the President and his administration has been working very, very hard to make sure we're doing everything we can to work with state and local authorities to try to thwart and disrupt those kinds of attacks and make it clear to anybody who might consider them that they'll be held properly accountable."