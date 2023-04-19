close

FinMin tasks World Bank with examining financing in infrastructure sectors

Behind the push for increased private sector participation in these sectors is the fact that the share of the private sector declined from 37 per cent in FY08 to 25 per cent in FY19

“In the course of this process we will also consult with all stakeholders including infrastructure companies and financing institutions,” the official said

The Union finance ministry has tasked the World Bank with examining financing in infrastructure sectors that primarily depend on public investment, like railways, roadways, urban infrastructure, and power. The multilateral institution is expected to submit detailed reports on how the Centre can attract more private investment into these sectors.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in the 2023 Union Budget that the Infrastructure Finance Secretariat will assist all stakeholders in attracting more private investment in infrastructure.
“The World Bank will do a deep dive into each of these sectors, and meanwhile we are also engaging with the line ministries. The reports will be submitted to us from May and the bank will suggest innovative financing structures to attract more private investment,” a senior government official said.
